Charity May had met Wolff when he came to build a new addition to the school where she taught. She had been teaching since 1902. She was 32 years old. Fred was 26. They were married Aug. 4, 1914.
Wolff was a robust full-chested man with dark hair and dark brooding eyes. He was of average height. He was fine builder and planned to have the finest house in DeMotte. At 26 years old, his reputation in the trades as a brick mason was well known. He added architectural detail to the homes he built which pleased his customers.
He was working on the DeMotte School addition when he met Charity May. He also plied his trade in Chicago and the bricks and part of the wall that runs across the front of the house came from leftover blocks and bricks from some of the jobs he worked on. The bricks and blocks have a pattern of distinct design that is very pleasing.
On their wedding day, Charity’s father deeded 6 1/2 acres of land to Charity May and to her sister Sadie. Notice that he did not include Fred in that deed. It seems Daniel Fairchild wanted the family land to stay forever under Fairchild family control and perhaps he knew Charity May was the glue that held the family together. This was his insurance that his unmarried children, Clifford, Sadie and Hannah would always have the family home in which to live. Perhaps he thought Charity May would be his insurance that the homestead land would always bear the Fairchild name.
Maybe he realized the day would come too soon that he would no longer be around. A short three years later Daniel died.
The couple began married life in the white clapboard homestead with Daniel, Hannah, Sadie and Clifford with plans to build a new home. Other brothers and sisters were married by then and had moved away. The plan to build took several years to accomplish, as the new house wasn’t ready for occupancy until 1922, a full eight years after their wedding.
During those years Charity May suffered a devastating loss when her father took his own life. He had had a stroke, which had left him impaired and despondent. He felt weak and useless. Unsteady, he required the use of a walking stick to get around. The date was March 1917. One account says that he hung himself in the barn.
There is another account, which says a barber had agreed to come to the house and give Daniel a shave and a haircut in the barn behind the house. During the short time when the barber left the barn to get a heated towel from the kitchen for a wrap on Daniel’s face, Daniel took his razor and slashed his own throat.
He lingered for a few days before he died. The Rensselaer Republican reported the “attempted suicide last Sunday” at the same time as his obituary. He died on March 18, 1917. He was 77. Neither account can be verified. His death certificate states only that he committed suicide. Many questions remain about his death and we will never know the exact cause.
The family was shocked and saddened. Charity May had been visiting her sister, Essa a short distance away, and was on her way home with a stop off at Florence’s when the terrible news came to her. She blamed herself, saying that if she had been home at the time, she could have prevented the suicide. She had missed the whole thing. She loved her father deeply and would miss him for a long, long time. She had been married about 3 years by this time. A new house was still in the planning stages.
Plans for the brick house continued. First, the white house, the original homestead, had to be moved from the property before the brick house could be built. They chose a site for the white house down the hill behind the school where she taught. They hired a local house-mover out of Hebron for the job. He was well known for his work in the area. His name was Dillabaugh and his company still exists. The family would live in the white house while the brick house was being built.
In the early era, before hydraulic powered machinery, houses were moved on wooden rollers that came from either Burr Oak or Gum trees, as this wood was strong enough to withstand the heaviest loads without being crushed by the weight. Jackscrews were used to lift the house from its foundation, then raised to the needed height and moved to the log rollers. Horses turned the screws and provided the lift. If horses were unavailable, oftentimes men were used to turn the jackscrews. Then horses were attached to a capstan, which is a device with pulleys used for pulling the house from its foundation onto the rollers and helping to control its movement.
A capstan is a type of windlass where heavy rope is coiled around a drum horizontally, then attached to a team of horses and used to move the house. The capstan is anchored to poles set deep in the ground to prevent it from moving. Especially dangerous for this house and the workers was the fact that it was being moved down the hill. It would be more difficult to control.
The possibility that the house could become a runaway was a worrisome factor. Precautions were taken, and more pilings driven into the ground for added stability. The move went along smoothly. A job like this usually would take about one week. This was a great event in a small town and the town folk, especially men and boys turned out in numbers to watch the proceedings. Especially for that house, as at the time the white house was one of the nicer homes in town.
The family moved with the house and lived in it behind the school until the brick house was completed, which took several years. To be continued...