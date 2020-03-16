JASPER COUNTY — Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., a flatbed semi hauling shingles was northbound on I-65 at the 202 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Benner shows that a 2015 Mack, owned by Fraley and Schilling Inc., was northbound when the driver, John J. VanSickle, 72, from Connersville, drove off the roadway and onto the right grass shoulder.
VanSickle attempted to regain control of the vehicle and drove to the left, causing the semi to overturn, blocking both lanes and shoulders. The southbound lanes were not affected. It is believed that VanSickle may have been trying to retrieve a pair of glasses when the crash occurred.
VanSickle was not injured. Cheever’s Towing cleared the crash scene. Traffic was being diverted onto S.R. 24 (Exit 201).