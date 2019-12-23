WHEATFIELD — The students at Kankakee Valley Middle School got a joyful reunion on Thursday, Dec. 19, when Assistant Principal Bill Ridley showed up unannounced during a Roll Ridley celebration being held in the gymnasium. Ridley has been on medical leave while being treated for cancer.
The entire student body and staff had all come to the gym during their advisory period at the end of the day. Many of the students and staff were dressed in purple “Roll Ridley” shirts purchased from Scott and Sammie Eriks at Varsity Sports as part of a fundraiser to help with mounting medical bills for the long-time administrator. Many of the young ladies were also wearing purple Roll Ridley bows that had been donated by Bows by MK, also as a fundraiser. All of the materials were donated by Mary Kate Schultz with 100% of the proceeds going toward the fundraiser. She is also donating 100% of all sales of all of her bows through the end of December.
Assistant Principal Josh Pearman had just thanked the students for all of their support and then asked the students if they had ever seen a movie where someone said something over and over again and then it happened. He led the kids in a cheer of “Ridley! . . . Ridley! . . . Ridley!” and the man himself walked in wearing his own purple Roll Ridley shirt, accompanied by his wife Kay and son Mark. As he walked in, one of the students was so joyful at seeing him that he ran forward to give him a hug.
Ridley then spoke to the students and gave them an update on his fight against pancreatic cancer and how they have all been in his thoughts. He told them that one of his goals was to be on the stage at the end of the school year to celebrate the eighth-graders promotion to high school.
The students all listened attentively as Ridley spoke and then cheered loudly as he walked out of the gym. Former students had volunteered to sell cookies during the monthly Cookie Day after the celbration, as well.
“Today may have been the best medicine that I have had so far,” said Ridley after the encounter.
While at the school, Ridley also took part in the annual office staff luncheon before “holding court” in his office as staff, former students and community members all swung by to spend some time with him.
Over $6,000 was raised by Roll Ridley Day.