PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 2 between U.S. 6 and State Road 49 on Wednesday, May 6.
Crews will be replacing a pipe between C.R. N 600 E and Old State Road 2. The road will be closed to thru traffic, with access for local traffic only. Local traffic should allow extra time when driving through this area and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 6 and State Road 49. The road is expected to be re-opened by Friday, May 8. All work is weather dependent.
Stay informed
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android