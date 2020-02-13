Jasper County Highway Department has announced Bridge #236, located at the intersection of 1700N and 500W in Jasper County, is going to be replaced beginning February 24, 2020. The road will be closed at that location for approximately 90 days.
Road closes for bridge work
Cheri Shelhart
