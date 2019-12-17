WHEATFIELD — The KV School Board and corporation officials announced Monday night they are naming the middle school football field after Bill Ridley, assistant principal and athletic director for the middle school. Ridley, who is preparing to undergo treatment for cancer, was given a standing ovation, hugs and offers of prayers from many in attendance.
The football field will be named the William F. Ridley Football Field in his honor. Ridley said, “It is quite an honor. I appreciate it. Right now I am facing another challenge in my life.”
He thanked the KV school community for all their support through this “battle” he said he will be fighting. “I’m a fighter,” he said. “I’m not going to give up. I’m going to come back. Keep the prayers coming. God has a plan and I’m not going to give up!”
Ridley was presented with a special trophy and received hugs and well wishes from all the members of the school board.
The meeting room in the corporation office was full as the night’s meeting also included the high school student of the month recognitions. They were all asked to stick around for a special presentation before the award was given to Ridley. The students and their parents greeted Ridley, with more hugs and well wishes as they filed out of the meeting.
Ridley was recently diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. He said it was a surprise when he received the diagnosis, but he isn’t going to let it stop him. He thanked everyone again as he left the meeting as well.