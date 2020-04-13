The Kankakee Valley Post News asked our readers to send their photos of window decorations as many put up hearts and words of gratitude, love and hope to inspire their neighborhoods during the pandemic. These are a few of the many photos sent to the newspaper. We appreciate all of the submissions!
Residents and businesses show love through window decorations
Cheri Shelhart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News
DeMotte, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 21 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:21 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Kankakee Valley High School teacher making face shields with 3-D printer
- A new way to celebrate
- INDOT schedules road closure for SR 2 between US 231 and US 30
- Kankakee Valley's Riffett commits to IUN
- Jasper County Commissioners conduct meetings remotely
- Celebrity crime-fighter John Walsh spotlights Delphi teen girls' homicides on TV show
- April ABC's of Jasper County in rhyme
- Go on a bear hunt
- Virtual services still available at JCPL
- Spring, fall tax statements mailed in Jasper County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.