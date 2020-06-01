STATEHOUSE (June 1, 2020) – State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) encourages Hoosiers whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of tuition-free training grants offered through Indiana's Next Level Jobs program.
Established in 2017 through a law Gutwein supported, the program provides Workforce Ready Grants to help Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree receive training in high-demand job fields. With more than 500,000 Hoosiers filing for unemployment since March, Gutwein said these grants could help those who are laid off or furloughed to build on their skills and get a better paying job.
"The Next Level Jobs program is a great opportunity for local Hoosiers to pursue a new career or advance in their current field," Gutwein said. "They can take online classes to gain skills and learn valuable information that will help set them apart from coworkers and other jobseekers. This program is one of Indiana's best tools to strengthen our workforce."
Hoosiers can visit NextLevelJobs.org to apply for training grants, which cover the cost of tuition and fees for working adults to earn a high-value certificate at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University. Jobseekers can connect to local training and resources to find jobs in high-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.
According to Gutwein, businesses in high-demand industries can apply for Employer Training Grants, which provide $5,000 for each employee who is trained, hired and retained for six months.
Students interested in attending Ivy Tech have until June 8 to enroll in summer courses. Gutwein said the summer session will run through Aug. 1. Anyone interested in opportunities through Vincennes University have until July 2 to register for the second round of summer courses. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all courses will be offered online.
Hoosiers can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for a Workforce Ready Grant or Employer Training Grant at NextLevelJobs.org. Anyone who needs help with the application process can call 317-715-9007 to speak one-on-one with a financial aid expert for free through INvestEd.