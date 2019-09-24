REMINGTON — Jasper County Economic Development Executive Director Stephen Eastridge announced Monday that the small business workshop originally scheduled to take place Wednesday in the Remington Library has been canceled. The given reason was a lack of interest.
“At the time the decision was made, we have two people registered for the workshop,” Eastridge said. “Neither were from Jasper County. We are working with the (Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center) to work on a strategy to reach the small business community to provide these workshops.”