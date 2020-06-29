INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) reminds Hoosiers administrative penalty fees (late fees) will resume July 1. All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations would have to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must have also be completed before July 1.
Administrative penalty fees were waived early in the COVID-19 public health emergency to aid Hoosiers and support the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus.
The BMV resumed walk-in service on June 15. Hoosiers can complete all transactions in a branch, with the exception of driving skills exams. Beginning in early July, individuals who had a driving skill exam canceled due to the public health emergency will be contacted to reschedule. The BMV anticipates opening new appointments for driving skills exams in late July.
BMV branches continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to protect customers and employees. The number of people permitted in a branch at one time is limited and determined by the size and design of the location. Appropriate spacing is marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction. Customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same.
Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions online through myBMV whenever possible. Individuals may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return registration renewals through USPS using preprinted forms. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on our website: in.gov/BMV.