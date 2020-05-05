RENSSELAER — The Jasper County REMC Operation Round Up trustees met via conference call and awarded over $12,000 to local organizations. Some of the projects, especially events, were asked to reapply since nobody is sure if they will actually happen.
The trustees awarded the largest grant in the history of the program to Tri-County Primary, which is providing summer breakfast and lunch meals from Monday through Thursday to children under 18. Unfortunately, the school does not qualify for the usual state funding and are desperate to keep kids in the area fed during the summer. Some of the trustees are aware of the program and said it is an absolute necessity for it to be funded.
In anticipation of families needing a bit of help before school starts, the board generously funded the Rensselaer Back to School Fair. This was another cause that the trustees were very intent on supporting.
Many other applications were funded to a degree but previously mentioned projects were given the most support. There is anticipation that many more organizations will want to help the communities in the Jasper and surrounding counties, and REMC encourages those applications in June.
The Operation Round Up trustees also welcomed two new members; Shannon Scheurich of Wheatfield and Paula Dobson from Rensselaer. Shannon has started her three-year term and Paula will be finishing the last year of one of the trustees who moved out of the area. They join current trustees: Leslie Hannon, Bill Guisinger, Bob Gratner, Bob Bryan, Donna Zandstra, Beth Hege and Mary Scheurich.
As a reminder, Operation Round Up grant applications are accepted quarterly from organizations, schools, youth and individuals. Approximately 82% of Jasper County REMC members participate in ‘rounding up’ their electric bills to the nearest dollar. That spare change has added up to over $650,000, which has been issued to events, projects and organizations in our local communities since 2004. Operation Round Up applications are available at www.jasperremc.com or by calling 219-866-4601.