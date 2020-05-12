On Monday, May 11, the Kankakee Valley Board of Education approved a request from Guy Skrobul to transition from a principal role to an assistant principal role.
Skrobul stated, "I am excited to transition back into a role as an assistant principal. My passion is working with and impacting the lives of students on a daily basis, and this move gives me more of an opportunity to do that. I have greatly enjoyed my time as principal and will dearly miss the students, faculty, and staff at KVMS."
The Kankakee Valley Board of Education approved Chris Fields as the Kankakee Valley Middle School principal. Fields is completing his second year as an assistant principal at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School. He has served as an administrator for 19 years, including 16 years at the middle school level in other school districts.
Fields stated, “I am honored and excited to be assuming the position of principal at Kankakee Valley Middle School. The past two years at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School have been a wonderful opportunity for me to get to know the kids, families, and staff of this community. I look forward to building upon those relationships and drawing on my 19 years of experience as an administrator, 16 of those in a middle school setting, as I transition to KVMS. I am eager to begin working for the students, staff, and families at KVMS. Go Kougars!”
Fields will officially start his new duties as the middle school principal on July 1. Skrobul will also will start his new duties as the assistant principal at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School on July 1.
“Mr. Skrobul and Mr. Fields are outstanding administrators in the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, and we are fortunate to have both as principals. Mr. Skorbul does a tremendous job of working with students and will be a great addition to the intermediate school. Mr. Fields has a strong background in middle level education and will continue to advance our strong programs at the middle school,” commented Don Street, KV superintendent of schools.