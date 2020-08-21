NEWTON COUNTY — The Aug. 17 Newton County Public Library Board meeting opened with the board honoring recent retiree Debra Primeau. Primeau cheerfully served library patrons at Roselawn for almost 20 years. The board gifted Primeau with an engraved book-shaped clock.
“She has always been a pleasure to work with, and has served our patrons well,” said Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “Patrons and staff alike will miss her, but we are so grateful that she chose to work with us!”
Primeau‘s husband Victor attended the presentation with his wife, along with Roselawn Branch Manager Sherry Cambe.