TERRE HAUTE — Covenant Christian senior Kohler Peterson’s goal was to reach the state meet in Cross-Country and, on Saturday, Nov. 2, he reached that goal. Peterson ran in the state final at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course at the Wabash Valley Sports Center.
Peterson finished out of the medals, coming in with a time of 16:56.3 which put him at 107 out of 214 runners. He ran an average mile of 5:27. Peterson became Covenant Christian’s first sectional champion ever last month, finished fourth at the Chesterton Regional and placed 15th at the New Prairie Semistate to qualify for his first state finals.
The overall medal winner was Lowell senior Gabrield Sanchez who finished in 15:28.7, averaging 4:58 per mile. Another area runner, Lucas Guerra of Highland was second with a time of 15:32.9.
In team finishes, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran was tops with a low 93 points. Carmel was second with 112 points and Brebeuf Jesuit was third with 135 points. Twenty-five teams had earned the right to compete at the State Meet. Local team finishers included: Crown Point – seventh with 243 points; Chesterton – 16th with 377 points; and, Lake Central - 25th with 608 points.