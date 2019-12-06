Meet Cheese, he is a 10-year-old DSH male. He weighs about 15 pounds and definitely will never pass up a treat. Cheese does not mind other cats but prefers calmer dogs. He also likes to be petted. Come meet with Cheese at the Jasper County Animal Control and see if he would be a good fit for you!
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
