JASPER COUNTY — Friday morning at approximately 7:25 a.m., a Pensacola, Florida, man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-65 at the 230-mile marker. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Bobbie Crowder shows that a white 2007 Ford Expedition, driven by Francisca M. Brown, 62, from Pensacola, Fla., was northbound on I-65 at the 230-mile marker.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and drove into the east ditch embankment. The vehicle continued to travel in the grass up the overpass where it drove underneath the S.R. 10 bridge, striking the lower portion of the bridge causing severe damage to the roof. The Expedition continued down the hill and crossed the northbound lanes and came to a rest after striking the south bound cable barrier.
A passenger in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Deceased is Jerry L. Brown, 64, also of Pensacola. Family has been notified. Mrs. Brown was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point for non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.
Assisting at the scene was the Keener Township Fire Department, Cheever’s Towing, Jasper County Coroner and INDOT.