WHEATFIELD — The KV School Board heard from parent Robert Crocker, who expressed concern with his child’s classroom teacher and the instructional support the child is receiving. He said the teacher is not challenging his student enough, and is giving him too much help. Superintendent Don Street said someone from high school administration would be contacting him in regards to his complaint.
The school board met on Monday, Sept. 23, approving the purchase of 60 new Chromebook devices at a cost of $17,640 to update the computer labs at DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary Schools. The vote was 7-0 in favor of the purchase. The board also appoved the school improvement plans for all five schools with no dissent. Dr. Ed Habrowski complimented the teams and their individual plans saying they were well written and had good supporting evidence.
In a public hearing, held during the regular meeting, the school board approved the following: 2020 school budget, Capital Projects Plan and the Bus Replacement Plan. There were no objections from any patrons in attendance, nor were there any objections from the school board.
Old lighting fixtures from the high school auditorium were declared unusable and permission was granted for Matt Bristol to oversee the proper disposal of the equipment.
In personnel, the board accepted the resignation of Amanda Ehrhardt as an intermediate school playground aide effective Sept. 25.
High school staff assignments for extracurricular activities were approved with Dave Hass as club sponsor for the Manufacturing Club. Frank Allen as musical – music director for the Drama Club, along with Kayla Gustafson as the musical assistant and Mitchell Calderone as play assistant.
In coaching, Jeff Martin was approved as assistant swimming coach, and Eric Gouwens as volunteer assistant girl’s swimming coach at the high school. For the middle school, Mike Sampson was approved as the seventh grade boy’s basketball coach and Michael Clark was approved as the eighth grade boy’s basketball coach for the current school year.
A field trip for the KVMS Student Council was approved. The student council will be traveling to the annual state convention at Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch on Nov. 2 -3. Marcia Kent is the sponsor.
Professional leave requests were approved for the following:
• Jason Gilbert, Certified Pool Operator’s Course in Roachdale, Ind., on Oct. 2-3.
• Judy Roberts and Harold Hostetler, Advance College Project Math Seminar in Bloomington, Ind., on Nov. 4.
• Kate Faust and Crystal Berg, National Science Teachers Association Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nove. 14-16.
• John Gray, National Athletic Directors Conference in Washington DC on Dec. 13 – 16.
• Rhonda Yates, Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference in Dallas, Texas, on March 20-25, 2020.