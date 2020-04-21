DEMOTTE — In a time where creativity is needed to brighten up the day, First Christian Reformed Church secretaries put their heads together to bring humor to others. In an effort to make the pastors feel like they have a congregation to address, secretaries of the church, Deb and Shannon, printed lifesize pictures of some of the members and taped them to the pews to give the pastors some people to speak to.
Many of the "parishioners" were dressed up with a shirt, necklace, or a scarf added to their paper heads. The heads were even designed so they have a backside view. One "paper" member is even relaxed with his elbow up on the pew and his other arm around his paper wife and a candy in his pocket.
"The reaction was quite pleasing; we all had a very good laugh about it!" said a post by the church.