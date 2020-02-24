RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council hosted regional art shows for primary, upper elementary and high school age children this month.
The second of PAC’s shows was for upper elementary school kids and their awards were presented last week. The kids’ art work was on display at the Lillian Fendig Gallery from Feb. 4-16 with the award ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer.
The ceremony was followed by a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall and then the artists and their families went to the Lillian Fendig Gallery to see their art work hanging in the gallery.
PAC would like to thank show sponsors Jasper Newton Foundation and Strack & Van Til as well as First Presbyterian Church for hosting the awards ceremony.
The next show, the regional high school art show, will be from Feb. 25 to March 8 in the Lillian Fendig Gallery. Art work can be viewed on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-4 p.m.
A closing reception and awards ceremony will be held Sunday, March 8, at the Lillian Fendig Gallery with awards to be presented at 1:30 p.m.