RENSSELAER — Indiana Landmarks and the Jasper Newton Foundation will hold a free open house at the Carnegie Center on Sept. 20, from 2-4:30 p.m.
The center is one of many sites featured in the new coffee-table book, “Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored.” Those who plan to attend can take a self-guided tour of the center, see art on display in the Lilian Fendig Gallery, purchase a copy of the book and chat with the book’s authors.
Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by calling the Carnegie Center.
The center is included in the “Rescued & Restored” book alongside 49 other buildings salvaged with the help of Indiana Landmarks.
The Carnegie Center was built as a community library in 1905 after Rensselaer officials corresponded with philanthropist Andrew Carnegie regarding his library construction program.
When the city opened a new library in 1993, the Jasper Newton Foundation, Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce and Prairie Arts Council hatched a plan to reuse the old building as an art gallery and office space.
With help from Indiana Landmarks, the city won a $375,000 Lilly Endowment renovation grant before the partners took over in 1999.
Today, the center features an art gallery and a restored auditorium for community events. The groups recreated the long-missing stained-glass ceiling and wood front doors, replaced banks of fluorescent tubes with period light fixtures and windows.