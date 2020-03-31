The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Media Group’s printing plants and delivery services, though, are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition can also be viewed at http://www.newsbug.info/kankakee_valley_post_news/
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News
DeMotte, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:33:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:13:21 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Signs of love: Oak Grove residents know they are not alone
- Kankakee Valley HS offered tuition-free bachelor degree opportunity from Eureka College
- Licensed childcare has openings in DeMotte
- Newton County Arrest Log
- MOVIE REVIEW: 'The Invisible Man' is transparently simple as promised
- Jasper County Arrest Log
- Celebrity crime-fighter John Walsh spotlights Delphi teen girls' homicides on TV show
- Town of DeMotte takes precautions for COVID-19
- Sen. Mike Braun's guides to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act
- How and when to use bleach
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.