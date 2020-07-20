DEMOTTE — It has been over 20 years since the Town of DeMotte started the process for its first public water supply. For several years prior, the Town of DeMotte was pressured by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to create a safe public water supply for the town. In the state of Indiana, DeMotte was the largest municipality without a public water supply. It was a record the town was not proud to have.
Every business and school that served the public had to do a minimum of quarterly testing to prove that the water supply they were giving to the public was safe. These tests are much more detailed than those that are used to test homes. Unfortunately, because of the standard set by the state, it was getting harder and harder to pass the required tests.
Day cares had to shut down because the well was insufficient to have their business open. The schools needed to bring in water for the students. Restaurants were having difficulty passing the tests and meeting state standards. Not to mention, the appearance of the water was deficient. In 2003, all of that changed.
The State of Indiana approved the creation of the Northwest Jasper Regional Water District. A public water supply project was moving forward. A regional water board was formed by the DeMotte Town Council. The long road of approvals, construction permits, and getting users was initiated. The USDA then allowed NORWEJ to borrow funds from Rural Development by setting a rate that was acceptable to their standards. The grant money given was dependent on the rate that rural development has set. If the rate was too low, the fewer grant funds were available.
In 2012, the construction began on the water plant and service lines. The town was no longer the largest community without a public water supply. Wells and a plant structure appeared on 700 W, and service lines were installed in front of homes. There was a huge relief knowing that safe water was available, especially when it involved our children and future generations. The more significant benefit realized is the lines did not have lead in them. The system is completely lead-free.
Today a new water supply is needed. Out of the three wells that were installed, well #1 can no longer be used. It is high in ammonia and can not pass a bacteria test. The well #2 and well #3 remaining are fine, but there are levels of ammonia in the water that needs to be treated. The quality of the water forces the chlorine to attach to the ammonia first.
The leftover chlorine in the water will then remove the bacteria. The system must maintain a level of chlorine. This forces the system to add additional chlorine to the water to meet the state standards. This process causes a disinfectant byproduct, used chlorine, which may cause an issue for the quality of the water supply.
It’s the mission of the board to provide the water that is safe and needs the least amount of treatment. We should note that the wells are within all acceptable limits required by law.
The NORWEJ board, with the advice of water experts, decided to construct a new well site that has three deep wells in the DeMotte Industrial Park. This new site will not be influenced by groundwater because of the depth of the wells. The water quality is very comparable to the current supply. However, ammonia levels are much improved. Therefore the treatment process will improve.
The new treatment plant and extension of water lines will cost an estimated $5,000,000. The whole financial burden was being put on the ratepayers.
The use of the hydrants is not exclusive to only those on the water supply. Every parcel in the area has realized the discounted rate benefit to their homeowner’s insurance and improved fire protection rating.
The NORWEJ Board made a decision to have everyone within 800 feet from a hydrant share part of this cost. The fairest way to charge for this is the hydrant fee or fire protection fee. This fee is a very common fee in public water supply charges.
The board initiated a rate study by the firm Baker Tilley. In September of 2019, the board was presented with a rate ordinance. A public hearing was held in October 2019, and the ordinance was adopted. The ratepayers will now realize the first increase to their water bill in seven years. The parcels within the designated area were charged the fire protection charge on the 2020 tax bills.
The NORWEJ board is also considering two additional projects. The I-65 extension and the extension out to Kankakee Valley High School. These projects are being funded by the new users connecting to the system and not the current ratepayers. However, both projects are currently on hold due to the financial commitment of those involved.
The NORWEJ board meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. During the pandemic, the meetings are being held virtually as well as in person. The space is very limited at the DeMotte Town Hall. You can visit townofdemotte.com to get the agendas, minutes and link to join the meeting.