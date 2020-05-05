DEMOTTE — Via the Internet, the members of the NORWEJ board met on April 24, including holding a public hearing regarding an amendment to the fire protection fees placed on property owners living within 800 feet of a fire hydrant in the town proper of DeMotte and beyond.
The amendment dealt with property owners who have more than one meter on their property and multiple parcels. Owners who have multiple meters will be charged only for the largest meter, rather than a per/meter fee. Property owners can go to the county to have their multiple parcels classified as one parcel to also save money on the fee.
Property owners will see the fire protection fee listed on their May tax bills as “other assessment” this year.
Board member Andy Andree said this was the “most fair” way of doing things since the hydrants are all around town, but not everyone is a town water user.
The group also agreed the elementary school and churches with extra lots can combine them into one to avoid paying multiple fees as well.
All board members approved the amendment to the ordinance.
Residents with questions regarding the fee are encouraged to call the DeMotte Town Hall.
The board approved a purchase of property from Kersey Development LLC for a cost of $200,000. The closing for the property was scheduled for the following day, April 25.
Attorney Emily Waddle, Engineer Daryl Knip and bond lawyers Dennis Otten and Mitchell Eschweiler discussed options for adding the rest area along I-65 into the water and sewer system. INDOT (the Indiana Dept. of Tranportation) is currently in their third year of a 12-year contract with a private utility company, and the department is unable to get out of the agreement with it.
Otten said whomever spoke with the utility company from INDOT probably didn’t know what questions to ask regarding the contract and suggested his firm should talk to the company. He said the town could also condemn the property from the utility company, but it would still have to be reimbursed for lost revenue.
Further discussion on this topic was continued at the town council meeting that followed using the same meeting format.
The two attorneys are with Bose McKinney and Evans. Otten said they received a bid from a bank that would give the water treatment plant project a 2.3% interest rate on $5.7 million loan maturing on May 1, 2022. He said the interest rate was outstanding and they were in good shape to close on the bond issue on April 30. The project inlcudes a water treatment plant to be located in DeMotte’s industral park, which is reported to have an “excellent water source,” and running water lines to that location.