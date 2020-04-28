DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council, which met Monday night online, voted to close the town’s pool for the summer due to the pandemic as well as the popular movie nights at Spencer Park, which annually occur in the month of June. Town Manager Heather Tokarz told the council the CDC has stated social distancing guidelines will continue through the summer and with the uncertainty of large crowd events happening at all, recommended they not open the pool this summer.
The town parks will also remain closed with the exception of the walking paths. All fields and playground equipment are closed, following instructions from Gov. Eric Holcomb. Before the parks’ playground equipment is opened up to the public again, town employees will do a thorough cleaning.
All scheduled events, park rentals will be canceled through May and any fees already paid will be reimbursed, and pool rentals paid as well. The board will look any activities occurring at the parks scheduled for June at their May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 26.
Road work scheduled
Earlier this month, the Indiana Department of Transportation awarded Community Crossroads grants, awarding $1 million to both Jasper County and the Town of DeMotte. Tokarz said she was “extremely” pleased to be awarded the grant.
“We were worried the grant program would be suspended, so we were relieved when word on the grant was sent out,” she said.
Normally, the grants are 50/50 match, but this time around the grants are 75/25, with 75% coming from the state and the town matching at 25%. The town’s street department has the money on hand because of the increased gas tax, and won’t need to take out a loan to cover the match. “It’s pretty spectacular,” Tokarz said.
With the grant, the town will be able to do a number of projects including some ditch work and repaving of roads.
Still answering phones
Tokarz said the phones at town hall. They are working split shifts with some working from home, and one or two working at the town hall; however, the office is closed to the public while the state is still in lock down. “We have not cut back (on work),” Tokarz said. “We are staying on top of everything that needs to get done.”
Despite the stay at home order, construction is deemed an essential business, and Kim Kendrick, building commissioner, is keeping busy issuing permits and checking on current jobs. Forms for applying for building permits can be found on the town’s website. A drop box has been installed to allow residents to drop off the applications or they can be mailed in as well.
“Kim has been very busy,” Tokarz said. “Building has taken off. It’s been non-stop, which is wonderful for the community.”
With all that is going on, Tokarz said they aren’t sure how this pandemic will affect the town’s budget over the next few months. Property taxes are still due May 11, but there are no penalties for late payments until July as well as the number of people on unemployment, with no local income taxes being paid.
For residents who are having trouble paying their utility bills, she asked that they call and they will work with them to make a plan for payment. She said the township trustees have funds to help people with utility bills.
Town parks are closed except the walking paths as long as people maintain social distancing as they walk or run.