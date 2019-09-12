DEMOTTE — No injuries were reported in an accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in front of McDonalds restaurant on Halleck St. According to the police report, Deuanna Schlink, 78, of DeMotte, did not see Debra Primeau, 63, also of DeMotte, when she pulled out of McDonalds to turn north on Halleck St.
Primeau was southbound when Schlink’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford F150, struck Primeau’s 2019 Outback on its passenger side. The impact caused the Outback to rollover onto its roof in the middle lane, where it came to rest. The F150 came to a stop facing north in the northbound lane of the highway.
Airbags in the Subaru were deployed and Primeu was wearing her seatbelt. Schlink was also wearing her seatbelt, but no airbags went off.
The police report states Primeau was able to exit her vehicle and had initially complained of minor pain, but declined treatment or transportation by Keener Twp. EMS. Schlink had no complaints.
The Outback was towed from the scene due to disabling damage, while Schlink was able to drive her truck from the scene.