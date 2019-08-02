MOROCCO – The North Newton FFA chapter in Morocco has been awarded $850 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.
North Newton FFA is working to increase engagement by incorporating live animals into the classroom. The students will be responsible for the management, care, and training of rabbits. Having animals that students can interact with and care for helps to instill the importance of proper animal care and management in agriculture and at home.
The program provided approximately $907,000 to FFA chapters in 49 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.