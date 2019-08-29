DeMOTTE — NITCO announced its new Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project Thursday, which will be working in the Sandy Pines Golf Estates and Condominiums development of DeMotte.
Homes located on or near the streets of Dogleg Drive, Bunker Drive, Fountainview Drive and 1100 North and Mulligan Dr. will have a new high-speed fiber optic connection built to replace old and outdated copper phone lines. Those who reside in these areas will have the capability of receiving 1000Mb broadband service along with Skitter TV and voice services from NITCO.
NITCO has been working on upgrading and expanding its service area throughout Northwest Indiana. This FTTH project is underway now and is expected to be completed in early fall 2019.
Residents will be required to transition to fiber and can expect to receive notification of transition via updates in the mail and phone calls. They will also see signs in their area around the time of completion.
NITCO Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Tom Carroll said, “NITCO continues to create new fiber-based high speed broadband opportunities for the residential homeowner. We’re so pleased that our hardworking NITCO crews are building the future for our customers today!”