WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Sept. 23, Kankakee Valley High School implemented a new and safer way for parents and students to drive to the high school. Along with the new construction of the football field this year, execution of where to park, pick up, and drop off students at the high school level, has been changed and improved to be safer, more efficient, and an overall quicker process.
Originally, parents and students were both able to come in through the East Drive, while picking up their students within the front entrance of the school. Now, the parent drop off line leads to the back of the school, blocking the traffic off between the parents and the students. This new way of drop allows parents to quickly exit out of the drop off line.
For the students of KVHS, they are now required to enter through N 400 W. Now that Kankakee Valley High School has two parking lots, students are now directed to park in the parking lot that is farthest from the football field.
Overall this parking change has improved Kankakee Valley High School for the better.