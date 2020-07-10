JASPER COUNTY — Two guests were the speakers for the round table discussion via Zoom led by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) and the Jasper Newton Foundation. Early learning and licensed childcare is lacking in the county, with only one licensed childcare facility in the county. Renee Overbeck, who is instrumental in bringing that licensed facility to Remington spoke along with Carlee Alson, who, along with her husband, have started a coalition to bring the community together to address the situation. They started Appleseed Childhood Education bringing a diverse group of people together to discuss the need and to find resources to open centers in the county. She said it began when the Jasper County Youth Center closed its doors in June 2018, leaving Rensselaer without a licensed childcare facility and families with few options.
Currently, they are looking for safe reliable childcare for children birth to age 5.
Overbeck worked with a group of concerned community members to found the Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington. The center opened in March 2018, with six children. The number has since grown, and even through the national health crisis, the center was able to stay open to care for the children of essential workers.
Since opening, they have partnered with the Right Steps organization in Tippecanoe County to manage the daycare center. The reason, she said, is Right Steps has more resources for receiving grants and was able to get them on a food program.
Growing Patch is a Level 3 quality childcare center, which opens up more opportunities for funding as well.
“Financially, we’ve been okay,” she said. “Right Steps was instrumental in helping navigate that.”
They are now phasing more children back as the state continues to open up. They were at about half the usual number during the shut down phase of the pandemic. There are childcare vouchers available to low income families to help with the cost of childcare. The higher the number of families using vouchers, the higher the reimbursement is for the centers.
Alson said having high quality child care is an important tool in economic development. Stephen Eastridge, JCEDO executive director, said communities are seeing a mass exodus of young families because of the lack of childcare options. “It’s a major driver for economic development. It has become an important part of the conversation to attract and keep young families. They hope to be able to open a center in Rensselaer, and in the northern portion of the county as well.
State Senator Ed Charbonneau attended the online discussion and said this was the first he’d heard about having only one center in the county. He asked questions and thanked the two ladies for their presentation. He said the legislature should do a better job to make sure there is funding available.
To learn more about the coalition or childcare in Jasper County, contact Alson at appleseed.child.ed@gmail.com or Overbeck at renee.overbeck@remingtonfarms.com.