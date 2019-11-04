RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services and PhysioCare Home Healthcare and Hospice would like to thank presenters Julie Kozan, Social Worker, with Franciscan Healthcare Rensselaer, and Attorney Robert Gabrielse, of DeMotte, for speaking at the “Navigating the Health Care System” conference held Oct. 22, at the Rensselaer Senior Center.
Our sponsors, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Frazier Funeral Homes, Autumn Trace, George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Rensselaer Care Center, Two Hearts Home for Seniors and all involved, attributed to a beneficial and successful conference. Thank you to those that attended and participated in the evening’s opportunities and discussion.