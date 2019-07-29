Next time you are passing by the Fairchild House please take a minute to check out the mural painted on the garage door, right across from the library. It is a depiction of the Model T Ford that was owned by Hank Starkey and was parked inside this garage many years ago.
The neat mural features the old car along with some flowers on a trellis and an imagining of the garage’s interior. This mural was created by artists Pam Butler and Priscilla Knopf, who now have studios on the second floor of the Fairchild House.
Outdoor murals are public art projects. They are created for the enjoyment of everyone in the community.