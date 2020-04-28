FAIR OAKS — Monday morning, Keener Township Fire volunteers were called out to a hay fire at the Bos Dairy on 700 West. The fire burned through 2,500 bales of hay and the building housing it was damaged. Fire departments from surrounding communities were called in for assistance. Wheatfield, Rensselaer, Remington, Lincoln Township, Lake Township, Morocco, Hebron and Kouts all provided tankers of water and manpower to battle the blaze that kept the fire departments busy for 12 hours.
Keener Fire Chief Tom Fentress said they weren’t back in service until 11 p.m. Monday night. “We had anywhere between 15 - 20 apparatus out there at any given time,” he said.
The fire departments used an estimated 500,000 gallons of water with a minimum of 10 tankers holding 3,000 gallons of water each, unloading their tanks at least 10 times during the firefight. The dairy also brought two pumper trucks that can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute, Fentress said.
Several exhaust fans and shrouds were also damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported to firefighters or animals.