RENSSELAER — Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey granted a motion by attorney Rick Kallenbach to hire a private investigator in Judy Moore’s alleged murder case during a pre-trial conference Tuesday.
Bailey approved the motion under the parameters set by the court that the amount not exceed $2,500 to hire an investigator.
Kallenbach, who was appointed by the court to represent Moore, pleaded with Bailey that an additional investigation is needed for his defendant — who has been charged with the murder of her stepmother, Trula Alliss — because the police’s own investigation over the past five years “has a lot to be desired.”
Alliss was found dead in her apartment at B-Mar drive in Rensselaer on Feb. 5, 2015 at the age of 77.
Kallenbach added that someone is needed “to flush out the reports that were done by the officers” in the case. He feels the officers didn’t do their due diligence, adding, “My defendant is in jail when there’s a much better suspect out there.”
The investigator is expected to interview witnesses in the case as well as some that were not interviewed by officers, Kallenbach said.
“On the night the body was discovered, police did not have follow up questions” with some individuals important to the case, Kallenbach added.
Prosecuting attorney Jacob Taulman and deputy prosecutor Emily Lyons objected to the motion since “it duplicates expenses” already charged in the case.
Besides murder, Moore has been charged with voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 Felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 Felony), battery (Level 5 Felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony).
She was initially indicted in 2015 and a grand jury at the time returned charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges. But due to lack of evidence in the case, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was released from the Jasper County Jail in the fall of 2016 and charges were later dismissed without prejudice in January of 2017.
Moore was re-indicted in Alliss’s death last month after police found additional information that was put before a grand jury. The jury felt the new information was enough to bring Moore back from her new home in Jackson, Georgia, to face new charges.
A jury trial has been set for March 3 of this year and Kallenbach would like to speed up the process due to the age of his client.
“She’s currently 73 years of age and any month she spends in jail is like a year, really,” he said.
Other motions filed in the case by Kallenbach, including motion to release defendant on her own recognizance, release of the grand jury transcript and motion for a gag order in the case, were not addressed at Tuesday’s conference. Those motions will be dealt with by judge Bailey at another conference on Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.