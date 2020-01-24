JASPER COUNTY — Jeff DeYoung and John Price have thrown their hats in the ring as Jasper County Council At-Large candidates.
Both declared for candidacy last week at the county courthouse.
Christina M. Tryon declared for the Recorder position and Kendall Culp will be seeking re-election as County Commissioner of District 2.
Seeking precinct committeemen seats are Republicans Kara Fishburn, Ernest Arambula, Christina Houghton, Carol Ann Minter, Jennifer D. Nannenga, Angela K. Pattengale, Stace Pickering, Richard Sterk, Barbara Niehouser and Grace M. Walstra.
Eyeing spots as state convention delegates are Republicans Steven Landis and Jeffrey S. Phillips and Democrat Bonnie J. Reese.
Candidates seeking public office this year began filing their declarations of candidacy for the 2020 Primary Election on Jan. 8.
Filing will remain open until 12 p.m., local time, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
A candidate seeking nomination by a major political party may file, as well as independent or minor party candidates and state convention delegates.