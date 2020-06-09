JASPER COUNTY — With their businesses firmly established in Jasper County, Brian Moore and Jeff DeYoung are now ready to tackle new challenges as members of the county council.
Moore, DeYoung and Brett Risner, a current member of the council, were the top three finishers in last week’s Primary Election. A total of seven candidates challenged for three At-Large council seats, with Moore edging current member Andy Andree by eight votes for the third and final seat.
With no challengers in the General Election, the winners of last week’s Primary earned seats at the council table, with Moore and DeYoung the new faces.
Moore, 49, of Rensselaer, has operated Moore Trucking with his father for decades and believes Jasper County is ripe to create more business.
“When you talk about bringing business to the county, it’s not just about direct jobs,” he said. “If you build a factory in Rensselaer — I guess I’m proof of that … I work for Con Agra, I work for Leggett and Platt now — there is a lot of indirect jobs that go with that. When you’re drawing business to the county, it’s not just good for the people who work in that facility, it’s good for other people who supplies services to that business. It could be as simple as the guy who mows the grass of that business or the guy who’s hauling the freight. You have construction companies who do the building and maintenance of those buildings. It’s good for everybody.”
Serving as a member of the Iroquois River Conservancy Board, which protects the natural flow of the river, sparked an interest in county politics for Moore, who has been an IRC member for three years.
Moore’s interest in county politics piqued when he immersed himself in a matter that affected the county last year.
“I’ve always tried to pay attention,” he said. “I haven’t been to a lot of meetings in the past, but when the fight over the wind turbine started that’s when I really started paying attention. I was going to commissioners’ meetings. I went to a couple of council meetings to ask questions. That’s when I began thinking about possibly running.
“I guess I just figured it’s time to be involved in some things.”
A lifelong resident of Rensselaer, Moore and his wife Terra have two children. He said he wants to keep his county strong even as it faces the loss of its largest taxpayer, NIPSCO, in 2023.
“That’s going to be going away, so that’s going to be a big tax hit,” he said. “That really concerns me and it’s something we need to be looking into what we’re going to do there. It’s not going to be too far down the road when that goes away.
“I want to keep the county going in the right direction.”
When he attends his first meeting as Councilman Moore in 2021, he plans to be a good listener to start.
“I’m no expert at anything, but I will do the best job I can and work hard at it,” he said. “The first couple of months on the Iroquois board, I didn’t say a whole lot. I just observed and got to see how things go. I’m not somebody who’s going to jump in and start telling everybody how to do things. That’s not who I am.”
Meanwhile, DeYoung, 54, of DeMotte, runs three businesses in northern Jasper County, including DeYoung Dirt Works, B & G Concrete Products and Mulch and More.
He believes his business sense will translate well into the council position.
“I’ve got 25 years of business experience,” he said. “With the upcoming NIPSCO, I was very concerned with how we’re going to get through some tough times. That was my main goal there.”
Currently in his 12th year as a member of Kankakee Valley’s school board, DeYoung said he is ready for new challenges.
“I felt like my time was up there and I thought I’d go onto bigger and better things,” DeYoung said of his transition from school board to county council. “I threw my hat into the council and things have worked out pretty good so far.”
His goal is to keep the county financially strong over the next four years and well into the future.
“We’re very healthy at KV,” he said. “I’ve been a part of that, and we’ve been through a lot, too. It’s all in good decisions and being wise with your money.
“I feel very comfortable leaving that board and coming into a council like this.”
DeYoung, who has three children with his wife Sheila, is familiar with many of the council members either through his business ventures or as a member of the school board.
“I was going to a few of the meetings until we got kicked out of there,” he said. “I’ve been friends with Brett Risner, Gary Fritts, Andy Andree … I was just waiting for the opportunity for an open seat and when Gerritt (DeVries) declared he wasn’t going to run, that was the opening. I didn’t realize there would be seven of us and it would get that crowded.”
DeYoung finished a strong second to Risner in the Primary, surging past other challengers when the DeMotte and Wheatfield votes were tabulated late in the evening.
“I was running a strong third there for a while and by the end of the night I pulled ahead,” he said. “I just want to tell my voters that I appreciate all their support and I will take all of my knowledge and wisdom and do the best I can for the voters of Jasper County and this council.”