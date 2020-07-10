RENSSELAER — When a group of college students organized a Black Lives Matter rally outside the Jasper County Courthouse in June, they were afforded the chance to speak out against the injustices facing African Americans in the U.S.
At Thursday’s mini-rally at Milroy Park, a much smaller group was drowned out by protesters proclaiming “All lives matter.” Rally organizers, who were outfitted with reflective vests, attempted to make their cause heard, but gave up within a half hour after several disruptions.
Even after student organizers left, adults could be heard arguing over a number of subjects — some not related to the BLM movement — for another half hour or so.
Billed initially as a sit-in at a nearby home, the event blossomed into a mini-rally at the park, which features Gen. Robert Milroy’s statue — a person who freed slaves during the Civil War — as its centerpiece. The rally never really got off the ground as a small group of protesters, some of whom were in attendance at the BLM rally in June, forcing organizers to cut short that event, voiced opposition to the students’ intended message.
Again like in June, the Rensselaer Police Department had officers standing outside of the rally to maintain peace. Though there were no physical altercations, there was plenty of yelling before the crowd dispersed.
Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement that originated within the African-American community. It campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards African American people.
Organizers of Thursday’s event placed signs around the park that outlined abuses by police against African Americans in other cities. “Unarmed Black people were killed by police 5x the rate of unarmed whites in 2015,” read one such sign.