VALPARAISO — On Saturday, Feb. 22, a number of KVMS students competed in the Regional Science Fair at Valparaiso University. These students included Max Duttlinger, Paityn Thomas, Sophia Barlog, Emma Bell, Tori Cannon, Claire Hasara, Mackenzie Parker, Madelyn Stephens, Lily Jones, Jade McDonald, and Morgan Smith. These students were very successful with their projects and represented KVMS well.
Jade McDonald and Morgan Smith were award first place in Biological and Life Sciences which came with a $300 cash award, gold medals, certificates of achievement, and an invitation to compete at the Hoosier Science Fair.
Max Duttlinger received a second place in Biological and Life Sciences with a $75 cash award, silver medal, certificates of achievement, and an invitation to compete at the Hoosier Science Fair. He also was awarded the Purdue University School of Agriculture $30 cash award and a certificate of achievement; the Most Promising Young Scholar Award ($30 cash award with a certificate of achievement); and the Science Applications International $50 cash award and certificate of achievement.
Emma Bell and Tori Cannon won third place in Biological and Life Sciences with a $50 cash award, bronze medals, certificates of achievement, and an invitation to compete at the Hoosier Science Fair.
Paityn Thomas and Sophia Barlog received the Association for Women Geoscientists award, $30 cash and certificates of achievement.
Lily Jones and Madelyn Stephens were awarded the Medical, Health, and Biological Science Award with a $30 cash award and certificates of achievement.
Those that qualified will next participate in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair which will be held on Saturday, March 28, at The Center in Indianapolis.