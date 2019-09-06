RENSSELAER — Weston Cemetery will see Rensselaer's second annual Memories Alive, Sept. 21, 3 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Jasper County Historical Society, this event allows locals to tour the cemetery while actors portraying some of the people buried there tell about their lives and experiences in Rensselaer’s days gone by. Last year's event was well-attended, as tour guides juggled several large groups of participants from one end of the rolling hills of tombstones to the other.
This year, eight actors will portray eight notable figures who are buried in Weston Cemetery.
During the tours, guides also offer insights into the cemetery’s own history. For example, Weston Cemetery was named “Weston” after the very son-in-law of city founder James Van Rensselaer himself.
One other intriguing observation, though a somber one, is that some sections of the cemetery are dedicated exclusively to buried infants.
“You often find heart-shaped stones for babies,” said Sue Caldwell of the JCHS last year. “It’s very very common. You see different symbols used in different parts of the country.”
Some of the actors, including ones set to be featured this year, have real-life connections to the figures they will be portraying.
Chris Grow, who plays David Nowels, gets to portray one of his own ancestors, who died in 1913.
“That is my great-great-great-grandfather,” Grow said of Nowels at last year's performance. “When they asked me I was like, boy, I’m just so appreciative to even be a part of this whole program. I think it’s great that they’re doing it, because the history here is just so tremendous.”
Tickets are for sale at Jordan's Floral, Brown's Garden and Floral Shoppe and the Willow Switch Coffee Shop for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 prior to the day of the event. On the day, tickets are $12 and $6.