The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 will hold a short outdoor service on Memorial Day, May 25, at 11 a.m. to honor all veterans of war. The service will be at the American Legion Hall. Due to COVID-19, all people must stay in their vehicles or practice social distancing in the parking lot.
Memorial Day Service
Cheri Shelhart
