DEMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion held a short outdoor ceremony on Monday morning with a prayer, the raising and lowering of the flag to half-staff, gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Traditionally, the Legion would hold ceremonies at several cemeteries, at the Veterans Memorial downtown and at the American Legion hall, with a guest speaker, patriotic music and some refreshments.
This year, those attending were asked to stay in their vehicles or follow social distancing guidelines if outside them. This short ceremony was the only one the Legion held this Memorial Day.
After the ceremony, the Honor Guard marched down the hill to the back of the building and all dispersed.