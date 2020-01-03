LOWELL- Thirty-seven probationary troopers graduated from the 79th Indiana State Police Academy on Dec. 19. Five of those probationary troopers are being assigned to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post and will begin their next phase of training, a three-month field training period, riding with veteran troopers.
These officers have already completed over 1,000 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder and other general enforcement related training
The new troopers who will be joining District #13 are as follows:
Justin M. Baumeister, 25 years old, is from Hebron. After graduating from Boone Grove High School, Baumeister joined the United States Marine Corps where he spent five years as a military police officer and K9 handler. After leaving the Marines, Baumeister was employed by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department where he was a jail officer.
Rachel L. Dykstra, 27 years old, is from Crown Point. After graduating from Crown Point High School, Dykstra attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she triple majored studying International Studies, German and Political Science. After college, Dykstra was employed by the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department and was an Indiana State Police Dispatcher.
Jarah J. Burgin Jr., 25 years old, is from Chicago. After graduating from Joliet West High School, Burgin studied Engineering at Coyne College and obtained his Associates Degree. After college, Burgin worked in the HVAC industry. Burgin currently resides in Chesterton.
Nicholas Isajczuk, 28 years old, is from Chicago. After graduating from Reavis High School in Burbank, Isajczuk attended Valparaiso University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. After college, he was employed by the Donaldson Corporation in Rensselaer. Isajczuk resides in Winamac.
Adrian A. Garcia, 32 years old, is from Chicago. After graduating from George Washington High School in Chicago, Garcia attended Harold Washington College and later was employed by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) at O’Hare International Airport. Garcia is a resident of Hammond.