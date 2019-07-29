DeMOTTE — On July 24, 1947, Hubert and Ivadell Taylor ran off to Georgia to tie the knot, from their home state of Alabama. He was 17, she was 16, but the couple had known each other their whole lives. He joined the Army/Air Force that year, and after they wed, he returned to his base in El Paso, Texas. He always told his family he met her at the train station to pick up his “precious” cargo when she arrived at in El Paso to begin their married life.
In their first apartment, the couple was evicted for making too much noise because he was chasing her around a table and they were having too much fun for the landlord’s comfort. It is a funny and loving story the couple’s four children like to share.
The couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last week in the gazebo at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village where he is in rehabilitation. Ivadell is beginning to suffer from Alzheimers, but she knows her husband and the love they have for each other is evident as the two sat under the gazebo holding hands and gazing into each others eyes.
The two grew up together in Alabama, their parents were friends, and they attended the same church and school. The catalyst for their relationship came when the two were in their early teens. Ivadell was riding on a box in the back of her parents old Chevy as they were driving home one afternoon. Hubert was walking home from the store in town when the family stopped to offer him a ride home. He climbed in the back with Ivadell and the two fell in love. Afterward, he always saved her a seat on the school bus and their love bloomed.
After serving in the new Air Force, he took a job with Republic Steel in Alabama. The company closed in the early 1970s, and Hubert went to work wherever he could find it, including picking fruit and vegetables in California, and working at a turkey farm and other odd jobs. At the time, the couple had one daughter, Diane. He heard that Republic Steel was hiring in Chicago, and the family settled down in an Illinois suburb.
As Hubert looked at retirement, he found land near DeMotte, and the couple built a home, moving to DeMotte in 1974, with two children still at home. Siblings Kevin and Kimberly (Taylor) Sokolowski graduating from KV High School. Diane Taylor, now Diane Cory, said she was the only child until she was 5, when sister, Karen (Taylor) Cales came along. In Illinois, Kevin and Kimberly were born.
To celebrate the couple’s 72nd wedding anniversary, Kevin, who teaches the children of military personnel in Okinawa, Japan, came home to see his parents and family. Hubert and Ivadell now have 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with five more on the way. He will be 90 in August and Ivadell turned 88 in May.
They are members of the Graceway Bible Baptist Church in DeMotte and he has been a deacon at the church for many years. The family has enjoyed celebrating with the happily married couple on their 25th, 50th, 60th and all after. Karen said she and her siblings like to write their own lyrics to old tunes the couple love and sing to them on their anniversaries. The three siblings present laughed as they said they didn’t know if that was a great gift or not.
“They are still affectionate. They hold hands all the time and they say, ‘I love you’ all the time,” Karen said. Theirs is a legacy few people get to see in their family.
Congratulations to the Taylors and their long-life together! They are an inspiration of true love.