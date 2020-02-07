Stock kvpn local news
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

JASPER COUNTY — Seven Jasper County residents — all Republicans — will vie for three County Council At-Large seats at this year’s primary.

Andy Andree, Jeffrey DeYoung, Shawn Holm-Hansen, Brian Moore, John Price, Brett Risner and Jeff Spurgeon II announced their candidacy this winter. Andree and Risner are current members of the council and will run for re-election.

Gerritt DeVries, who currently holds the other at-large seat, announced last month that he will not seek re-election.

The public had until noon on Friday, Feb. 7 to announce their candidacy. The primary election is set for May 5, 2020.

The only other county position to be contested at the primary is recorder, with Republican candidates Kimberly Grow and Christina Tryon vying for the spot.

Running unopposed are Donya Jordan for county auditor, Kendell Culp for county commissioner District 2, James Walstra for commissioner District 1, Andrew Boersma for coroner and Tammy McEwan for treasurer.

Russell Bailey will seek re-election for Judge of Jasper County Superior Court.

Here is a complete list of candidates in Jasper County:

Convention Delegates

Mary Critser, Kara Fishburn, Linda Hall, Larry Hansen, Steven Landis, Jeffrey Phillips, Richard Sterk, Janet Umlauf and Angela Witherington for Republican Convention Delegate At-Large.

Stan Ketchum, Samantha Misch, Jason Osborne, Bonnie Reese and Lucy Whitaker for Democratic Convention Delegate At-Large.

County Auditor

Donya Jordan, Republican

County Commissioner

Kendell Culp, Republican, for District 2

James Walstra, Republican for District 1

County Coroner

Andrew Boersma, Republican

County Council, At-Large

Andy Andree, Jeff DeYoung, Shawn Holm-Hansen, Brian Moore, John Price, Brett Risner, Jeff Spurgeon II: Republican

County Recorder

Kimberly Grow and Christina Tryon, both Republican

County Treasurer

Tammy McEwan, Republican

Governor

Eric Holcomb and Brian Roth, Republican

Woodrow Myers and Josh Owens, Democrat

Judge Superior Court, Jasper County

Russell Bailey, Republican

Precinct Committeeman

Ernest Arambula, Republican, Walker East

Jason Armold, Republican, Marion 2

Vickie Bozell, Republican, Barkley South

Patricia Coons, Republican, Marion 1

Kara Fishburn, Republican, Hanging Grove

Linda Hall, Republican, Carpenter East

Elaine Hamstra, Republican, Keener 5

Larry Hansen, Republican, Newton

Christine Houghton, Republican, Marion 3

Carla Jarrette, Republican, Keener 2

Donya Jordan, Republican, Marion 5

Carol Minter, Republican, Marion 6

Donna Moore, Republican, Marion 4

Jennifer Nannenga, Republican, Keener 3

Barbara Neihouser, Republican, Gillam

Pamela Papak, Republican, Marion 7

Angela Pattengale, Republican, Milroy

Janet Umlauf, Republican, Walker West

Grace Walstra, Republican, Keener 4

Beth Williamson, Republican, Jordan

State Representative

Douglas Gutwein, Republican, District 16

Michael Lovely, Democrat, District 16

Sharon Negele, Republican, District 13

State Senator

Tabitha Bartley, Democrat, District 7

Ethan Brown, Republican, District 7

Brian Buchanan, Republican, District 7

Vernon Budde, Republican, District 7

Luke Bohm, Democrat, District 5

Ed Charbonneau, Republican, District 5

US President

Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang — Democrat

Donald Trump, Bill Weld — Republican

US Representative

Jeffrey Alberts, Jim Baird — Republican, Fourth District

Benjamin Frederick, Joe Mackey, Howard Pollchik, Veronikka Ziol — Democrat, Fourth District

