GARY- Wednesday morning, April 29, at 12 a.m., Trooper Corey Adam was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-80/94 west bound at the 7.3 mile-marker. This is approximately ¼ mile east of Burr St. Upon Adam’s arrival at the scene, he located a black Mercedes Benz that had struck the center median wall. The vehicle had come to a rest partially in the left and left-center lane.
Adam parked his fully marked Dodge Charger with emergency lights activated, behind the crashed car to protect other motorists from striking it. Two other troopers, Trooper Dennis Griffin and Trooper Israel Rosillo, parked further behind Adam’s patrol car and blocked additional lanes with their emergency lights activated as well as approximately 15 flares in the roadway.
As the troopers were investigating the crash, Griffin observed a vehicle traveling west in left-center lane at a high rate of speed. Griffin attempted to yell at Adam to warn him of the oncoming vehicle. The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, struck Adam’s police car at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the police car to strike the Mercedes as well as the median wall.
Rosillo was able to jump over the median barrier and avoid being struck by the police car. Adam was positioned in the driver’s seat of his car at the time of the crash. Griffin and Rosillo then ran to check on Adam and were able to extricate him from his car as it was leaking gasoline.
Adam sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment. Although he suffered serious injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery. “Please continue to keep Trooper Adam in your thoughts as he goes through the recovery process,” stated the press release.
The driver of the Mercedes Benz that was involved in the original crash was seated in a different state police vehicle, waiting for his vehicle to be towed at the time of the crash. He was uninjured.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Cameron D. Geweniger, 30, from Wheaton, Illinois, refused medical treatment. A subsequent Operating While Intoxicated crash investigation was initiated as officers made observations that lead them to believe that the driver of the Chevrolet may have been impaired.
Geweniger refused field sobriety tests at the scene and also refused a certified chemical test for intoxication. Geweniger was transported to Northlake Hospital where a search warrant for a blood draw was requested through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and granted by a magistrate. The results of that blood test are pending.
Geweniger was transported to the Lake County Jail and booked on the following preliminary charges:
• Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Level 5 felony
• Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A misdemeanor
• Operating While Intoxicated – Class C misdemeanor
• Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A misdemeanor
• Reckless Driving- Class B misdemeanor
All charges listed above are merely accusations and probable cause for arrest, and any crime mentioned in this release is alleged. Actual charges and/or additional charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
The roadway was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation/reconstruction.