BOURBONNAIS, IL — Students from DeMotte and Wheatfield were named to the Olivet Nazarene University Fall Dean's List. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Students named are:
Abigail Bennett, Elyse Eenigenburg, Megan Groen, Hannah Kuhn, and Katelyn Porte, all of DeMotte and Lindsay Zeldenrust of Wheatfield.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles south of Chicago.