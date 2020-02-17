JASPER COUNTY — Birthday parties are normally an occasion where children get many gifts, games, and toys. Except this time, two local girls used it as an opportunity to give back and inspire giving.
Instead of having family and friends bring toys for their birthdays, Ariana Whisker and Morgen Koebcke both had a passion to collect donations for the Jasper County Animal Shelter. In lieu of gifts they asked for canned and bagged pet food, cat litter, paper towels, pet toys, and many other items.
Before Morgen Koebcke’s birthday party, her father saw an article about a girl from LaPorte who donated gifts to the animal shelter for her birthday. He shared the idea with Morgen and she decided that for her 9th birthday she was going to collect items for the animals. When she wrote her invitations, she asked for gifts that can be donated to the kittens at the shelter.
Koebcke wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up and loves all animals. However, for this birthday, she chose cats. Cats are her favorite, and she was excited to be able to help them for her birthday. She collected 12 items for the shelter. She said, “I wanted to collect the items because the animals need food more than I need gifts.”
Although the idea was brought on by her dad, her parents are proud that Morgen chose to do a selfless act of kindness. Morgen hopes to inspire other children to do the same for their birthdays, just like that little girl inspired her to do.
Ariana Whisker, of Rensselaer, also requested donations for her birthday. Her parents were surprised when Ariana said, “I already have enough stuff and don’t need anymore.” Ariana’s mom Karnae Whisker said they asked friends and family to bring donations for her birthday as gifts. Whisker collected many items for the shelter.
Ariana said, “I wanted to do this because I love animals. One time we went there looking for a dog, and I enjoyed being there seeing the different animals. I wanted to help feed them, especially because they always have animals there.” She continued, “I would love to inspire others. I’m learning needs are more important than wants and some people don’t have the things they need. Maybe for my next party I will donate to something else!”
All the items collected are from the shelter’s wish list. If you would like to donate to the shelter you can contact them at 219-866-5756 to get a list of what is currently needed. Between both girls they collected about two weeks worth of supplies.