VALPARAISO — Darrel Korth was born Nov. 26, 1919, and grew up in Roselawn where at the age of 14, he started a lifetime of work. On Saturday, Nov. 23, family and friends gathered to celebrate his 100 years of life at a restaurant in Valparaiso, where he now lives.
He said he keeps busy, does his own laundry, house cleaning and cooking, and he also takes care of his own finances. He has a set schedule for each day of the week, and spends a few of those days at a senior center in Valparaiso staying fit and healthy.
When he was 14, he walked a mile to harness horses to a plow and worked for six hours a day making $1.50 each day. He attended Roselawn Elementary School before finishing high school at Lowell, graduating in 1937. In the summer of 1938, he joined the Jasper County REMC as they set up poles to bring electricity to the rural areas of the county. He said he was one of the first employees there. In the fall of 1938, he began business courses at a college in Kankakee, Illinois. Then in April 1939, he went to work for Youngstown Steel at Indiana Harbor. He was a recruiter and did interviews for job seekers. He said during the war, he recruited workers from Morocco, Mt. Ayr, Rensselaer and DeMotte to fill positions for second shift.
Eventually, Korth left Youngstown for US Steel Tube Works and moved into production planning and later into sales.
In 1965, he took his family to Dallas, where he was transferred. He worked there for a year, and was again transferred to a sales position in Indianapolis, where he stayed until his retirement in 1975. Retirement didn’t suit him, so he decided to try his hand at selling cars. He said the Ford dealership he applied to was hesitant to hire him due to his age, but they did and he soon became their number one salesman. He sold cars for the Ford dealership and a GM dealership before taking on his own boss as an Amway direct distributor. He said he had 104 people working under him across the country including Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Texas and Florida. In 1995, he lost his wife of 55 years, Clareloa. The couple was living in Valparaiso at the time of her death at the age of 74. He moved back to his hometown of Roselawn and attended the Roselawn United Methodist Church, where he still attends services.
He lived in Roselawn for another 24 years before moving to Valparaiso.
Korth and his wife had two children, a daughter, Lana and son, Darrel. He now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom were present to celebrate his centennial birthday.
Although he has not remarried, he does have a companion he enjoys spending time with. In 1942, Pearl Harper came to work as a secretary while he was at Youngstown Steel. She left in 1950 to start a family and he hadn’t seen her until 14 years ago. He saw her husband’s obituary in the paper, waited a few months, then called and asked her to lunch. She lives in a retirement center.
His nephew Ray Schultz picks him up and takes him to the Kankakee Valley girls’ basketball games, which he thoroughly enjoys. At a game last week, the girls honored him for his 100th birthday by signing a basketball for him. He said he enjoys the girls’ games because are more serious basketball players than the boys.
Although he keeps to a schedule during the week, he said he leaves his weekends open “to see who comes.” For Korth, slowing down is not an option.