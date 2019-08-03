JASPER COUNTY, INDIANA — Former Indiana State Sen. Brandt Hershman’s wife, Lisa Hershman, was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to be the chief management officer of the Department of Defense.
The announcement became official July 15, though Hershman must still be confirmed for the position.
Lisa Hershman is currently deputy chief management officer and is performing the duties of the chief management officer of the Department of Defense.
“She’s been discouraged from doing any media until after her confirmation,” her husband said this week, before adding that the confirmation is “likely” to be in early September.
According to a press release from the White House, Lisa Hershman was founder and CEO of the DeNovo Group, and is the former CEO of Hammer and Company. She also served as senior vice president of operational excellence at Avnet, where her work was honored with the Avnet Corporate Chairman’s Award.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution, specifically for engineering and management, from Clarkson University. She also has an an Executive Certificate in Innovation through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Institute for Management Development program, as well as an Executive Certificate in Finance from Cornell University.