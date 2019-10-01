DEMOTTE — Northwest Indiana was inundated by heavy rains and lightning strikes Friday into Saturday, with areal flooding. Football games and other athletic events were rescheduled due to the dangerous lightning. KV football players were scheduled to play against the Hobart Brickies, but the game was moved to Saturday evening instead.
The Keener Fire Department was called out to three separate incidents of possible lightning strikes, including one to Varsity Sports on Friday afternoon, and Carnation Street, where lightning was reported to have gone through some home outlets, causing damage to appliances, phones and televisions.
A flash flood warning was issued for both Jasper and Newton Counties. High water signs went up on county roads and state highways as the heavy rains continued to poor over Jasper County. More rain was forecast for Wednesday morning with more rain in the forecast for Saturday night.