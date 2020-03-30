DEMOTTE — Parents looking for reliable childcare as many continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, can find a licensed childcare provider in DeMotte. Circle Time Childcare and Early Learners has a few openings and is planning to open a second location in April, which will open up 12 more spots.
Paula Mestrovich, a licensed childcare provider, operates the center. She said they do have six openings for children age 2 and up. They are open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are following the guidelines,” she said. They are taking the children’s temperatures three times a day, as the child arrives, at lunch and at rest time. Parents are asked to text when they arrive at the doors, and the child or children will be met at the door so there aren’t groups of people entering the center. Then the child’s temperature is taken, personal belongings are placed in plastic bags to keep them from touching other’s belongings, and the center is cleaning before and after children leave each day.
At the end of the day, the routine reverses. Parents text when they arrive and their child is readied and taken to the door for pick up.
“We’re also doing our best to follow social distancing,” she said, which is hard with small children, but they space them out during meals and keep all toys cleaned.
She said the facility has passed quality and CCDS inspections and all employees are certified in CPR and first and have passed drug screens and been fingerprinted and checked.
To learn more about the center, call Mestrovich at 219-616-6112.